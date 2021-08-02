Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 16:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Catron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY At 428 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Old Horse Springs, or 29 miles west of Datil, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Old Horse Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Datil, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#16 45 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy