Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Upper Gila River Valley SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Redrock, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redrock, Oak Grove, Gila Middle Box, Tyrone Mine and Jacks Peak.alerts.weather.gov
