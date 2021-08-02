All-Star Mike Conley returns to Utah Jazz on three-year contract

Fresh off a second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz have retained free agent Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the All-Star point guard is returning to Salt Lake on a three-year, $68 million contract with free agency opening up on Monday.

There’s certainly some questions about Utah’s core group after this team fell short against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season .

With that said, Mike Conley put up a stellar performance as the third “big star” behind Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The 33-year-old veteran averaged 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 41% shooting from distance en route to earning his first ever All-Star appearance . Unfortunately, injuries set him back late in the regular season and during the playoffs.

For Utah, this is the first of what promises to be many moves during the summer. Reports indicate that veterans Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanović could be on the move.

More must-reads: