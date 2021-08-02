Cancel
California State

Politics Podcast: Why The California Recall Has Grown More Competitive

By FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo special primary elections are taking place in Ohio on Tuesday, each with implications for Democrats and Republicans as they consider how tightly to embrace their respective parties’ establishment politicians. On this week’s episode, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew talks about what these races may mean for the 2022 midterm races. They also discuss the California recall election — which, according to a recent poll, shows greater support for recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom — and the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision not to release its standard one-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey.

