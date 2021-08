It's all about "The Climb" in Miley Cyrus' eyes. The 28-year-old pop star, who has been a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out about DaBaby's recent homophobic remarks—which he apologized for earlier this week. But instead of expressing disdain over the situation, the "Slide Away" singer took a different approach. "As a proud and loyal member of the Lgbtqia+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," the musician began her Instagram message on Wednesday, Aug. 4. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can...