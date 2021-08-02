Cancel
NBA

Kyle Lowry Joining Heat via Sign-and-Trade

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 5 days ago

Kyle Lowry will join the Heat on a three-year contract worth $90 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The Heat and Raptors are engineering a sign-and-trade deal to get the point guard to South Beach. Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa are heading to Toronto as part of the deal, though Dragic isn’t expected to stay with the franchise.

A core of Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo , and Lowry will make the Heat competitive in the East for years to come, as Miami showed the world just how dangerous they can be when they made their Finals run down in the Orlando bubble in 2020.

Lowry will be heading there after a nine-year stay in Toronto, as he helped the Raptors win their first and only championship in franchise history.

