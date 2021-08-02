Why You Should Trade Classic Black Eyeliner for Navy Blue Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Is navy blue eyeliner the new black? It might be an unconventional notion on the eye makeup front, but here's a thought: In terms of classic wardrobe staples, the little black dress and a pair of blue jeans are two of fashion's great equalizers and are similarly versatile, no? Looking ahead to fall, it was the couture runways that got me, a dedicated eyeliner wearer, thinking along these lines.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0