Wisconsin State

Badgers well-represented in list of Wisconsin’s ‘Most Influential Native American Leaders’

wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW–Madison alumni made up nearly one-third of the leaders recognized in Madison365’s “Most Influential Native American Leaders” in Wisconsin list for 2021. A nonprofit online news publication, Madison365 has published annual power lists recognizing Wisconsin leaders from different racial and ethnic groups since 2015. The purpose of the lists is to “highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state” and lift up role models for Wisconsin’s young people, according to Henry Sanders, Jr., co-founder, publisher and chief executive officer of Madison365. This is the second year the publication has recognized Wisconsin’s Indigenous leaders.

