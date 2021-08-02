2021 NBA Free Agency: Instant analysis of the biggest reported signings
As of 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 2, teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents. Teams won't be able to sign free agents until 12:01 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. This year's free agent class is headlined by a handful of veteran All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Mike Conley. Additionally, it features some talented restricted free agents, including Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen and John Collins.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0