Santa Barbara County, CA

Monday evening forecast August 2nd

By Julia Espinoza, Kelsey Gerckens
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple digit heat along with dry conditions will dominate the interior valleys and mountains through at least Wednesday. Daytime highs are likely to warm 5 to 10 degrees above average through mid week. The marine layer will prompt some night to morning cloud cover along the coastal areas for the next few days. Due to breezy winds, reduced relative humidity and very warm temperatures these conditions will prompt elevated fire risks across southern Santa Barbara County.

