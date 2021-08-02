Automotive LED Headlamps Market To Grow By USD 798.04 Million|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive LED headlamps market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The latest report on the automotive LED headlamps market 2021-2025 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 798.04 million, at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
The need for energy-efficient lighting systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adoption of laser lighting in automobiles might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive LED Headlamps Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive LED headlamps market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive LED Headlamps Market Size
- Automotive LED Headlamps Market Trends
- Automotive LED Headlamps Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of advanced light-based driver assistance systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive LED Headlamps Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LED headlamps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive LED headlamps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive LED headlamps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive LED headlamps market
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market-The autonomous vehicle development platform market is segmented by technology (mixed AVDP, image-based AVDP, and sensor fusion-based AVDP) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market- The automotive electronic parking brake market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Lumax Industries Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-led-headlamps-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-led-headlampsmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-led-headlamps-market-to-grow-by-usd-798-04-milliontechnavio-301345417.html
SOURCE Technavio
Comments / 0