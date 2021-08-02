Cancel
Arcis Golf Acquires Arizona-based Mickelson Golf Properties

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcis Golf , the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired six Mickelson Golf Properties from professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame legend Phil Mickelson and his business partner, Steve Loy. The transaction closed today, and Arcis Golf assumes operations on Tuesday, August 3.

The six properties include three upscale private clubs and three daily fee facilities, each with its own distinctive identity and sense of place. With this acquisition, Arcis Golf now has 15 properties within a short drive time of the greater Phoenix area.

"These exceptional additions to our portfolio support our strategy of owning and operating preeminent properties within each of our key hub or expansion markets," said Blake Walker, Founder, and CEO of Arcis Golf. "We're excited to bring our unique approach to delivering extraordinary experiences to members and guests at these great private and daily fee facilities."

"We're thrilled to work with Arcis Golf, and we're entrusting them to build upon the success we've created so far with these properties," Mickelson said. "We were very impressed with the Arcis leadership team and their commitment to their members and guests, and we look forward to continuing our business relationship."

Each Mickelson club presents a unique and differentiated golf experience. Coupled with the existing Arcis Golf properties, these new assets offer unprecedented course optionality, experiences and content for members, guests, and visitors to the region.

The new clubs joining the Arcis Golf portfolio are:

Private

The Stone Canyon Club ( Oro Valley)

Stone Canyon is located against the picturesque Tortolita Mountains, north of Tucson, and affords its members one of the premier golf experiences in the state, an expansive clubhouse, luxurious spa, and tennis facilities. Recently, the club hosted The Match: Champions for Change featuring Mickelson and Charles Barkley versus Peyton Manning and Steph Curry on TNT.

The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines ( Payson)

Chaparral Pines residents enjoy gated privacy in a mild mountain climate. Chaparral Pines is known for exceptional family amenities, is consistently ranked as one of the top golf courses in Arizona, has first-class club facilities, and its proximity to some of America's most scenic natural areas for hiking, fly-fishing, and other outdoor activities.

The Rim Golf Club ( Payson)

Nestled in Arizona's spectacular Mogollon Rim Country, The Rim Golf Club is a Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish design, playing 7,200 yards along forested fairways woven through dramatic rock outcroppings and the largest stand of Ponderosa pines in the country. The natural elevations—up to 5,000 feet—and native vegetation enhance the strategic challenge of the hazards, with water coming into play on six holes.

Daily Fee

McDowell Mountain Golf Club ( Scottsdale)

One of the premier public golf courses in the Valley, the club is located on the western slope of Scottsdale's McDowell Mountains adjacent to the nationally recognized Westworld equestrian center. The golf course plays to 7,072 yards and is appointed with private-club-level amenities, including the popular Mesquite Grill and attractive event spaces.

Ocotillo Golf Club (Chandler)

Minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, this 27-hole course was designed by renowned course architect Ted Robinson and is a recipient of Golf Digest's 4 1/2 Star Best Places to Play Award.

Palm Valley Golf Club ( Goodyear)

The original Arthur Hills design has been expanded to 27 holes (North, South, West) and offers golfers of all ages an approachable and immensely playable family-centric experience.

These new courses add to Arcis Golf's strong roots in Phoenix. Currently, Arcis Golf owns and operates five daily fee golf courses and four private clubs, offering a wide range of golf, culinary, and lifestyle amenities. Course designs include the most notable names in architecture, from Bob Cupp to Arnold Palmer to Perry Dye. Programming extends well beyond golf and includes wellness and fitness, culinary and cultural experiences. Frequent and reciprocal-play programs are available across the Phoenix portfolio, as are special events and entertainment.

Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $75 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private, resort, and daily fee clubs throughout the United States. The company will continue to look for opportunities to enhance its portfolio of properties in key markets around the country.

Arcis Golf has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com .

About Arcis GolfArcis Golf is the premier operator of 66 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com /

Media Contact Karen MoraghanHunter Public Relations kmoraghan@hunter-pr.com 908/963-6013

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcis-golf-acquires-arizona-based-mickelson-golf-properties-301346481.html

SOURCE Arcis Golf

