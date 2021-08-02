Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

NTSB: Rear Train Was Going 30 MPH In 10 MPH Zone At Time Of Green Line Crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elC0C_0bFfUMIm00

BOSTON (CBS) – A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that a Green Line train was going approximately 30 MPH in a 10 MPH zone when it slammed into another MBTA train on Friday.

The NTSB released the new event recorder data on Monday. The train that was hit was going 10 MPH at the time of impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSPFK_0bFfUMIm00

A Green Line train involved in a crash with another train car. (Image Credit: NTSB)

A total of 25 people were hurt in the crash.

The operator of the train that was traveling 30 MPH is on administrative leave.

According to the NTSB, the full investigation will take 1-2 years.

The controversy over Green Line trolley speeds on Comm. Ave. is not new. In 2010, WBZ-TV took a radar gun to the area, and routinely found trains going two or three times faster than the 10 MPH speed limit.

The General Manager of the T at the time pledged a crackdown.

Comments / 2

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Line#Traffic Accident#Comm#Wbz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Losing Control Of Motorcycle, Striking Car Head On In East Falls: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Kelly Drive. The crash happened at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say Vasyl Gnpiuk, of the 300 block of West Sedgley Avenue, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Kelly Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a guard rail and then went into oncoming traffic striking a car head on. Credit: CBS3 The man was transported to Temple University hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time. Kelly Drive is currently shut down in both directions. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

1 Dead After Being Ejected Following Collision With Tractor-Trailer On Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) —  A person has died after being ejected from a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night. Massachusetts State Police reported the incident at around 7:45 p.m. Officials say it happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. MSP investigating serious crash on Route 90 Westbound in Brighton in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. A TT unit and passenger vehicle involved. One party was ejected from the passenger vehicle. Two lanes blocked for crash. Avoid the area. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021 As of 8 p.m. Friday, the right two travel lanes are closed as crews attend to the scene. Police are urging people to avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Truck Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Car On Mass Pike In Brighton

BOSTON (CBS) —  A driver died on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night after being struck by another car while checking the outside of their truck. It happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass a little after 7 p.m. Massachusetts State Police say the driver was “inspecting an equipment malfunction” on the outside of their tractor-trailer when they were struck by a car. According to preliminary investigations, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling westbound on Mass Pike it came into contact with two other cars and then crashed into the tractor-trailer, pinning the truck’s driver. Police inspecting the scene after tractor-trailer driver was killed on the Mass Pike. (WBZ-TV) Police had initially said the deceased person was ejected from the passenger vehicle, and not the tractor-trailer. The right two travel lanes were closed for about three hours, but have since reopened. The truck driver killed was a 30-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey. His identity has not been released. The other driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries.
Washington County, NYwamc.org

NTSB Investigating Fatal Helicopter Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal helicopter crash that occurred Saturday evening in Washington County, New York. The NTSB says the incident involved an Experimental Seeley 162F craft in Argyle. Two passengers died in the crash, according to NewsChannel 13. The names of those involved have not...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Feds join investigation into Green Line crash

The National Transportation Safety Board announced this morning it "is investigating the July 30, 2021, collision of two Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) light rail trains on MBTA's Green Line near Boston, Massachusetts." Prediction: The NTSB will issue a report that concludes the MBTA needs to equip the Green Line...
Boston, MAwgbh.org

MBTA Trains Collide On Green Line

Two trains running on the Green Line in Boston have crashed into each other, injuring more than 20 people, authorities said. The Boston Fire Department said 23 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, none of which were life threatening. The trains crashed on the track running along Commonwealth Avenue...
Charlestown, NHWCAX

NTSB: Plane in fatal Charlestown crash flew into power line

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says a small plane that crashed in New Hampshire, killing one man and injuring another, was flying low and descended into a power line after one of the men seized control of the aircraft from the other.
Boston, MAWCVB

NTSB releases preliminary findings into Friday's MBTA Green Line crash

BOSTON — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have released preliminary findings in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Green Line trolley crash Friday night that left more than 20 people injured. According to the NTSB, just after 6 p.m., a westbound MBTA Green Line train collided with the rear...
Accidentswcbi.com

Plane crash investigation explained by NTSB

OKTIBEHHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- NTSB has taken over the crash investigation in Oktibehha County that took the lives of a man and his grandson. The agency says they are determining elements during the time of the crash like the weather, health records of the victims, and mechanical issues. None of...
Posted by
The Independent

Photos show underwater wreckage of Boeing plane that crash-landed off coast of Hawaii

Haunting images from the seafloor have been released of the cargo plane that made an emergency landing on the waters off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu on 2 July. The photos, released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Friday, show the wreckage on the bottom of the ocean. The Boeing 737-200 cargo jet was located around two miles into the ocean from Ewa Beach, west of Honolulu. Both members of the crew were rescued after the pilot ditched the plane in the water. The NTSB said in a statement on Friday that different parts of the...
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...

Comments / 2

Community Policy