NTSB: Rear Train Was Going 30 MPH In 10 MPH Zone At Time Of Green Line Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that a Green Line train was going approximately 30 MPH in a 10 MPH zone when it slammed into another MBTA train on Friday.

The NTSB released the new event recorder data on Monday. The train that was hit was going 10 MPH at the time of impact.

A total of 25 people were hurt in the crash.

The operator of the train that was traveling 30 MPH is on administrative leave.

According to the NTSB, the full investigation will take 1-2 years.

The controversy over Green Line trolley speeds on Comm. Ave. is not new. In 2010, WBZ-TV took a radar gun to the area, and routinely found trains going two or three times faster than the 10 MPH speed limit.

The General Manager of the T at the time pledged a crackdown.