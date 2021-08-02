Transactions & Financings: Diversified Announces Management Agreement With Stellar Senior Living; Sagora Assumes Management of Embark Texas Community
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) made further progress on its transition of 108 communities operated by Five Star Senior Living (NYSE: FVE). The Newton, Massachusetts-based health care REIT on Monday announced a management agreement with Stellar Senior Living for nine skilled nursing communities and one continuing care retirement community totaling 1,152 units in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. Stellar is based in Midvale, Utah.seniorhousingnews.com
