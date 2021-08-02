Cancel
Rainforest Car Wash to host karaoke event for free washes

By Jenna Borthwick
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Looking to win free car washes for a year? Well, it’s time to exercise your vocal cords.

Rainforest Car Wash is holding a karaoke event Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. Post a video of yourself singing a song while going through the tunnel for a chance to win one year of unlimited car washes. You have to tag @rfwash on Instagram and @rf_wash on Twitter.

According to its website , Rainforest Car Wash will randomly choose two winners. Winners will be announced on social media.

You can test your karaoke skills at any Rainforest Car Wash — there are locations in Brunswick, Cleveland Heights, Medina and Avon.

Since 2019, Rainforest Car Wash has garnered national media attention, especially for its Haunted Car Wash. It went viral on the internet, accumulating over 40 million views on TikTok, Facebook and other social media platforms. This event will return later this year at the wash's newest location in Avon.

