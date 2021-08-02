Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Tri-Cities area hospitals not requiring employees to get COVID vaccine

By Thomas Yazwinski
KEPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRI-CITIES -- Hospitals located in the Tri-Cities currently are not mandating that employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Monday, the The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) urged all hospitals throughout the state to require employee vaccinations. According to WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer, 99 percent of people who end up with COVID-19 in the ICU are not vaccinated. WSHA said the variant paired with “trauma season” is pushing hospital staff to its end.

keprtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Tri-cities, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#State Hospital#Covid#Tri#Wsha#Icu#Action News#Lourdes Trios Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy