Tri-Cities area hospitals not requiring employees to get COVID vaccine

TRI-CITIES -- Hospitals located in the Tri-Cities currently are not mandating that employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Monday, the The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) urged all hospitals throughout the state to require employee vaccinations. According to WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer, 99 percent of people who end up with COVID-19 in the ICU are not vaccinated. WSHA said the variant paired with “trauma season” is pushing hospital staff to its end.