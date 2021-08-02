Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate

By Colby Johnson
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center Monday to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. “I’m just for informed choice I think everybody before a medical procedure should be done, they should have the right to all valid information, pros and cons and then it’s up to the individual to make a choice,” said Darrell Volschke, a chiropractor and one of the protestors.

www.whsv.com

Comments / 26

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Winchester, VA
Society
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Winchester, VA
Health
Winchester, VA
Education
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Protest Riot#Valley Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 26

Community Policy