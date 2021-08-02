Cancel
WWE

WWE SmackDown Final Viewership Down From Previous Week With Olympics Competition

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 7.02% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.909 million viewers. This number is down 4.40% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.137 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank episode.

www.wrestlinginc.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
John Cena
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Nbc#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Fox#Bank#Nbc#The Target Center#Summerslam#Post Elimination Chamber#Post Hell#Post Money
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Breakup’ On Smackdown Leaks

WWE star Rey Mysterio and his family was involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. It also saw Murphy and Rey’s daughter Aalyah have a romantic angle, and a canceled Smackdown breakup angle has leaked. Murphy had turned against Rollins to join Mysterios but during an interview with Sean...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEenstarz.com

Bobby Eaton Cause of Death: Pro Wrestler Dies Few Days After Suffering Injuries From Last Fight's Bad Fall

The legendary "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, confirmed by his sister. It was July 25 when Eaton was reported to be sent to the hospital after suffering a bad fall from his fight in Nashville, Tennessee. According to this article, he suffered from several broken fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It's unknown if his passing is related to the earlier accident.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuting In AEW With Big Name?

The wrestling world has stunned after the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released. AEW has been bringing in talents who have been laid off by WWE. Now, rumor states that he could be going to AEW as well. One of the fans noted that he would be eligible on October 29th to go to AEW as his 90-days non-compete clause ends. Alexa Bliss Reveals ‘Shocking’ Bray Wyatt Message.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Rick Steiner’s Son Appears On WWE NXT For Angle With Samoa Joe And Karrion Kross

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, made an appearance on last night’s WWE NXT episode. NXT featured a segment where NXT Champion Karrion Kross came and stood on top of the announce table to taunt Samoa Joe. Earlier in the night NXT General Manager William Regal had assigned a group of security guards to make sure Joe and Kross didn’t attack each other before their Takeover 36 match on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Roman Reigns’ Dirty Joke From SmackDown Replays

John Cena made a return to WWE and he laid down a big challenge for Roman Reigns. While the Tribal Chief was rejecting Cena’s match challenge, he dropped a pretty risque joke for the PG Era, but that hit the cutting room floor when WWE got to edit things. During...
WWEThe Ringer

RIP, Bobby Eaton. Plus, Bray Wyatt and Other WWE Roster Cuts.

David and Kaz give flowers to one of the pioneers of high-flying wrestling, Bobby Eaton (02:00). Then, the two discuss another shocking wave of roster cuts including Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, with Adam Cole’s departure from the company potentially on the horizon (10:00). Later, the guys discuss AEW Homecoming, John Cena stealing Finn Balor’s title shot, and how to fix Raw (34:00).
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWE411mania.com

Fallout From Sasha Banks’ Attack Teased For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Sasha Banks’ attack on Bianca Belair will see some fallout on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode which focuses on Banks’ attack on Belair to end last Friday’s episode, along with reaction from Roman Reigns after he ended up in a WWE Universal Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam against his will.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Cody Rhodes Retiring?, Ruby Soho – AEW, WWE Vs. COVID (Feat. Renee Paquette)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Releases 12 Wrestlers

It’s certainly been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of Superstars, including big names such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and more. Apparently the releases are not over, as Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that today the company released 12 wrestlers from...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Promo On WWE SmackDown

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins appeared via satellite to respond to Edge’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. During the promo segment, Rollins said he’s “better than Edge in every way and he knows it.”. AEW star MJF was apparently watching SmackDown live, tweeting out an instant reaction...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Missed Smackdown For Bad Reason

WWE SmackDown this week was certainly one for the books as it featured Bianca Belair defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega. However, one notable name not on the program tonight is the former multi-time WWE Champion and number one contender to ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship, John Cena. Cena recently broke his silence on the release of Bray Wyatt.

