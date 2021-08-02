WWE SmackDown Final Viewership Down From Previous Week With Olympics Competition
Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 7.02% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.909 million viewers. This number is down 4.40% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.137 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank episode.www.wrestlinginc.com
