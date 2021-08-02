Miami Heat Reportedly to Add All-Star Kyle Lowry on First Day of Free Agency

With a point guard a concern, the Miami Heat have found their solution.

On the first day of NBA free agency Monday, the Heat have agreed to sign free agent Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, according to Yahoo Sports!. Lowry follows the long line of big-name free agents to join the organization at this time of the year, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler.

Lowry, 35, is expected to sign a three-year deal, according to various reports.

The move was made possible on Sunday when the Heat exercised the option on the final year of Dragic's contract. They also declined to re-sign forward Andre Iguodala, providing the flexibility to make offseason moves. Point guard has been considered a need for the Heat the past two years because of an aging Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, who is considered more of a combo guard.

More on this development later.

