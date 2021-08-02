Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat Reportedly to Add All-Star Kyle Lowry on First Day of Free Agency

By Shandel Richardson
Posted by 
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGrxs_0bFfRLAa00

With a point guard a concern, the Miami Heat have found their solution.

On the first day of NBA free agency Monday, the Heat have agreed to sign free agent Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, according to Yahoo Sports!. Lowry follows the long line of big-name free agents to join the organization at this time of the year, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler.

Lowry, 35, is expected to sign a three-year deal, according to various reports.

The move was made possible on Sunday when the Heat exercised the option on the final year of Dragic's contract. They also declined to re-sign forward Andre Iguodala, providing the flexibility to make offseason moves. Point guard has been considered a need for the Heat the past two years because of an aging Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, who is considered more of a combo guard.

More on this development later.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 1

InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
41
Followers
101
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Miami Heat#The Toronto Raptors#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson ink new deals, per report

Kyle Lowry will join the Miami Heat on a three-year deal worth $90 million through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While full terms on the deal are not yet available, Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Raptors may receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal. Miami had attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.
NBAYardbarker

Heat acquire Kyle Lowry in blockbuster trade with Raptors

The long-awaited marriage between Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat has now come to fruition. With NBA free agency opening on Monday, Miami was able to acquire the six-time All-Star in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. The reported specifics are rather interesting. Veteran guard Goran Dragic and 2020 first-round...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

Kyle Lowry will certainly be on the radar of the Miami Heat this offseason. Most believe he will leave Toronto this offseason, but the question is where will he choose to go?. Many teams will enter the sweepstakes. Lowry is an All-Star caliber, veteran point guard who has the ability to immediately impact winning.
NBAthv11.com

NBA free agency tracker: Chris Paul 4-year, up to $120 million deal with Suns; Kyle Lowry to Miami

NEW YORK — Just days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the shortened offseason is picking the energy right back up on Monday with the start of NBA free agency. On Monday at 6 p.m. EST, teams can begin officially negotiating with free agent players. While those deals cannot become official until Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST, you'll start to hear reports and announcements of deals in place beginning Monday.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul have options; Kyle Lowry leads unrestricted class

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams will hope to make starting on Aug. 2, when they're officially allowed to start negotiating with players.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 reasons Miami should not sign Kyle Lowry this offseason

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Brooklyn Nets (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The Miami Heat have been rumored to be chasing Kyle Lowry for weeks now. The veteran point guard is one of the best free agents on the market this offseason. He and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry trades under NBA investigation for tampering

While Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball are already members of two different organizations, it appears the NBA will be investigating the sign and trades that saw the respective players join the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls because of potential tampering, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. Basically, tampering suggests that teams, coaches,...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Heat, Mavericks, Pelicans all have Kyle Lowry as top free agent target

Miami, Dallas and New Orleans will be at the forefront of the pursuit for Toronto’s Kyle Lowry once free-agent negotiations are permissible at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Lowry is the top target for all three teams. Source: Marc Stein/Substack. ANALYSIS: Lowry is arguably the biggest name among the offseason's...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Kyle Lowry not inclined to accept less money to make deal work with Miami Heat

According to a recent report, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is not inclined to take a team-friendly deal with the Miami Heat in order to reach an agreement. “The source said Lowry holds the Heat in high regard — and is close with Jimmy Butler — but isn’t necessarily inclined to accept less from Miami if one of those other teams offers more,” wrote Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
NBABleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: Kyle Lowry No Longer Dallas' Focus in Free Agency Amid Heat Buzz

A sign-and-trade between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors for unrestricted free agent guard Kyle Lowry seems close enough to completion that other teams are beginning to adjust their offseason plans. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have pivoted, believing a Lowry-to-Miami deal is inevitable. Ira Winderman...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa to Raptors

Kyle Lowry has reportedly signed a three-year, $85 million deal to join the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In return, the Raptors will receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, the team announced Friday. Miami attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Mavs not that into Goran Dragic

Josh Lewenberg: Webster just spoke with Achiuwa and Dragic, said both are excited. He said they entertained the idea of re-routing Dragic, and was open about it with his reps. "If we got an offer that was too good to refuse we'd listen. But we want Goran here and I think he's happy to be here"
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Miami Heat Heavy Favorites to Land Kyle Lowry, Vegas Says

Every time Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors tenure has been eulogized and written off the longtime Raptors legend has shown up for work the next day still dawning the red and white. This time, however, things feel a little different. The 35-year-old has control of his own destiny and a sizeable...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why Jimmy Butler diminishes the Kyle Lowry signing

The Miami Heat have landed the top player on their free-agent board as they have signed point guard Kyle Lowry. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports stated that the team has signed Lowry to a 3-year contract. But did the Heat make the right decision signing Lowry to a free agent...

Comments / 1

Community Policy