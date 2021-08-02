Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Tuesday Evening is National Night Out in St. Cloud

By Dene Dryden
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A national anti-crime effort that aims to promote better connections within neighborhoods and with local law enforcement is happening Tuesday evening. During National Night Out, held on the first Tuesday of August each year, the St. Cloud Police Department says “residents in neighborhoods throughout St. Cloud and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors and police.”

Government
