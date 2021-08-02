Melissa Gorga Says Joe Gorga Fell Asleep On Their Second Date

Melissa Gorga is a lot of things. Mother, sister, sister-in-law, wife, faux Chanel swindler owner at Envy . She’s also a longtime cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey , much to many fans’ dismay. After a few good seasons of constant drama between SIL Teresa Giudice (hello! Christening From Hell !), Melissa has really left her A game at home .

She hasn’t had much of a story line in years. Unless you want to count her very short lived search for a possible third sister after a psychic reading. Or her supposed desire to want just one more baby , which came out of nowhere. And also went nowhere. One of the major selling points she tries bringing to the table is her hot and heavy marriage with husband, Joe Gorga . He’s been a favorite since he joined the show and let’s just say, I feel like she rides his adorable little coattails. She even wrote a book about how they keep their marriage spicy. Or something like that.

But one little tidbit Melissa conveniently left out of her book was that things weren’t always so hot and heavy between the two. Melissa recently spoke with Us Weekly and revealed that her worst date ever was with her very own husband. According to Melissa, “[Maybe it was] my first date ever with Joe Gorga ? No, I’m sorry. It was my second date with Joe Gorga .” It is worth wondering aloud why she is referring to her husband by first and last name.

She revealed, “‘Cause [on] the first date he had me at his home and he made me a fake dinner — we can include that too. He put all the food in the pots and pans that he ordered from the Italian restaurant down the street and swore he cooked it all.” I guess that makes them both pros at faking it!

Melissa went on to say, “That was, you know, A for effort. [Then] there was our second date, where he worked so hard that I was sitting there just talking to him and he literally fell asleep.” LOL forever. Melissa continued, “I was like, ‘Am I boring you? Or are you on drugs?’ Like, did I meet somebody who does drugs? You’re closing your eyes! I am not used to boring people. What is happening here? And he literally just nodded out while I was talking to him on my second date.”

But Joe explained himself. Melissa recalled, “He was like, ‘No, I got up at 5:30 this morning. I’m exhausted. I was like, ‘Wow. I’ve never seen anyone nod out on me before. That’s a first.’” Lucky for Joe, she gave him another chance. She explained, “I just liked him a lot and he truly was really tired. He was exhausted. I know his schedule. He works. He still works like a dog to be honest.”

Obviously thing went up from there. But the longtime couple have had a few bumps in the road , most recently playing out on the last season of RHONJ . Melissa explained that they are still learning. She said, “I know we’re been married for 16 years, but we are still learning each other. There’s different turning points, I would say, in marriages. Joe is not big on change and he likes things to stay the same. He likes to know that everything’s going to be intact and probably, that’s what makes him a great husband. But for me, I’m all about change right now.”

Just imagine if our favorite sleepy meatball didn’t have another shot at wooing Melissa . Then we wouldn’t be getting these two on our screens and we would have never had the chance to hear “On Display.” Just think about it.

