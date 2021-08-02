Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Melissa Gorga Says Joe Gorga Fell Asleep On Their Second Date

By Karen A.
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPh6r_0bFfQQRc00

Melissa Gorga is a lot of things. Mother, sister, sister-in-law, wife, faux Chanel swindler owner at Envy . She’s also a longtime cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey , much to many fans’ dismay. After a few good seasons of constant drama between SIL Teresa Giudice (hello! Christening From Hell !), Melissa has really left her A game at home .

She hasn’t had much of a story line in years. Unless you want to count her very short lived search for a possible third sister after a psychic reading. Or her supposed desire to want just one more baby , which came out of nowhere. And also went nowhere. One of the major selling points she tries bringing to the table is her hot and heavy marriage with husband, Joe Gorga . He’s been a favorite since he joined the show and let’s just say, I feel like she rides his adorable little coattails. She even wrote a book about how they keep their marriage spicy. Or something like that.

But one little tidbit Melissa conveniently left out of her book was that things weren’t always so hot and heavy between the two. Melissa recently spoke with Us Weekly and revealed that her worst date ever was with her very own husband. According to Melissa, “[Maybe it was] my first date ever with Joe Gorga ? No, I’m sorry. It was my second date with Joe Gorga .” It is worth wondering aloud why she is referring to her husband by first and last name.

She revealed, “‘Cause [on] the first date he had me at his home and he made me a fake dinner — we can include that too. He put all the food in the pots and pans that he ordered from the Italian restaurant down the street and swore he cooked it all.” I guess that makes them both pros at faking it!

Melissa went on to say, “That was, you know, A for effort. [Then] there was our second date, where he worked so hard that I was sitting there just talking to him and he literally fell asleep.” LOL forever.  Melissa continued, “I was like, ‘Am I boring you? Or are you on drugs?’ Like, did I meet somebody who does drugs? You’re closing your eyes! I am not used to boring people. What is happening here? And he literally just nodded out while I was talking to him on my second date.”

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Shares Her Daughter’s Reaction To Marital Issues With Joe Gorga

But Joe explained himself. Melissa recalled, “He was like, ‘No, I got up at 5:30 this morning. I’m exhausted. I was like, ‘Wow. I’ve never seen anyone nod out on me before. That’s a first.’” Lucky for Joe, she gave him another chance. She explained, “I just liked him a lot and he truly was really tired. He was exhausted. I know his schedule. He works. He still works like a dog to be honest.”

Obviously thing went up from there. But the longtime couple have had a few bumps in the road , most recently playing out on the last season of RHONJ . Melissa explained that they are still learning. She said, “I know we’re been married for 16 years, but we are still learning each other. There’s different turning points, I would say, in marriages. Joe is not big on change and he likes things to stay the same. He likes to know that everything’s going to be intact and probably, that’s what makes him a great husband. But for me, I’m all about change right now.”

RELATED: Margaret Josephs Says Melissa Gorga Doesn’t Fake Storylines For Real Housewives

Just imagine if our favorite sleepy meatball didn’t have another shot at wooing Melissa . Then we wouldn’t be getting these two on our screens and we would have never had the chance to hear “On Display.” Just think about it.

TELL US – IF YOU WERE MELISSA, WOULD YOU HAVE GIVEN JOE ANOTHER CHANCE? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE HAVING MARRIAGE ISSUES? DO YOU WANT TO KEEP MELISSA ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Melissa Gorga Says Joe Gorga Fell Asleep On Their Second Date appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
329
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Chanel#Us Weekly#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Audriana Looks Grown-Up and Gorgeous in New Photo

Time flies by in the Giudice household. One minute, Teresa Giudice's youngest daughter Audriana was having princess-style cupcakes for her 9th birthday. In a blink, The Real Housewives of New Jersey kiddo was twinning with her mom in a sophisticated, baby-blue dress. And in new Instagram photos, the competitive dancer looked more gorgeous and grown-up than ever before.
Theater & Dancebravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Just Celebrated a Major Milestone with Boyfriend Louie

Teresa Giudice is celebrating a major milestone with her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her beau recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, as captured in a new Instagram post. On July 17, Louie took to Instagram to commemorate the special day, sharing several...
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Gives an Update on Her Marriage to Joe After Season 11

The last we saw Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, they were experiencing some growing pains in their marriage. Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey found the longtime couple trying to work on their relationship amid some changing dynamics and Melissa's successful career. It's been a few months...
Educationbravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shares an Update on Daughter Gia’s Life in College

Though it seems like just yesterday that Teresa Giudice was dropping off her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, at college for the first time, the 21-year-old is actually about to start her junior year at Rutgers University. Ahead of her daughter’s return to school, The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom is sharing a new update on Gia’s life in college.
Montville, NJbravotv.com

Melissa & Joe Gorga Share a First Look at Their New House

Six months after Melissa Gorga and her family "officially said goodbye" to their Montville, New Jersey, home, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is finally giving a peek at her new digs. "This will [soon] be our new house! This is day one of construction!" Melissa captioned an...
Beauty & Fashionbravotv.com

Gia Giudice Dazzles in a Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia has had quite the stylish summer. On the 4th of July, The Real Housewives of New Jersey college student looked sweet and chic in a blue-and-white gingham bikini. And in a more recent Instagram share, the aspiring lawyer looked ever-so sophisticated in a cut-out dress.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York has fallen flat compared to its heyday. RHONY always delivered an entertaining season, so naturally fans are disappointed. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first Black Housewife for the franchise. She has been trying to educate the ladies about racial issues, but it’s been a […] The post Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Home & Gardenbravotv.com

See Inside Every Dreamy Bedroom at Melissa Gorga's Jersey Shore House

In the video above, Melissa Gorga offers a complete tour of her fabulous, million-dollar vacation home — well, almost complete. Though the video shows off the gleaming white kitchen, pool deck, and even the beach club at Melissa's Jersey Shore digs, the footage doesn't linger in the six bedrooms. But in a recent Instagram Story, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member offered a closer peek inside the spaces where the Gorga family and their summer guests sleep.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Margaret Josephs Has Strong Feelings About Joe Benigno's Diet

When Margaret Josephs walked into her kitchen on August 3, she was very confused by what she saw on Joe Benigno's plate. "Is this a healthy lunch, 'cause there's no bread?" The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member asked her husband as she filmed the meat and cheese slices he was eating. "Joe, is that healthy?"
Fitnessfitnessclone.com

Melissa Gorga Workout And Diet

Melissa Gorga is a New Jersey native. She joined the series The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011. Gorga has appeared in magazines and has also released several songs. In 2013, Gorga published a book called Love, Italian Style. The following year, she had a jewelry line on HSN, and the year after that, she started a clothing boutique called Envy. The Gorgas also owned a restaurant. Gorga is set to star in The Real Housewives All-Stars. Her husband is Joe Gorga, brother to Real Housewives cast member Teresa Guidice. The Gorgas have 3 children. Gorga has millions of followers on social media. She is 5 feet,5 inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Melissa Gorga Reveals What's In Her Beach Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Comments / 0

Community Policy