Art Students Imagine the 2040 Lincoln Quiet Flight Lineup of Autonomous and Electric Vehicles
As with all sectors of life, time is changing the automotive industry in a big way. The most notable change is the pressure for car manufacturers to produce all-electric vehicles. Several automakers have pledged to produce an all-electric lineup, including Lincoln. In fact, Lincoln plans to have an all-electric lineup by 2030, with its first EV debuting in 2022 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Students at the ArtCenter College of Design created a four-car Quiet Flight lineup of concept cars that includes vehicles of varying sizes, exemplifying the future of electric vehicles.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0