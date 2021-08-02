Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Gracie Kennedy Of Southlake Wins New Car In COVID-19 Vaccine Raffle

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gracie Kennedy, a housekeeper for a senior life management company, won a new 2021 Nissan Versa as part of a COVID-19 vaccination raffle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzkKH_0bFfQM9w00

Gracie Kennedy (courtesy: Harbor Retirement Associates)

Harbor Retirement Associates said the raffle was part of an initiative to encourage all HarborChase Senior Living residents and workers to get the vaccine.

“I recall the day of our vaccine clinic when Gracie was nervously trying to decide whether she was going to get the vaccine,” said Veronica H. Cobb, Executive Director of HarborChase of Southlake. “She asked if she could take a few moments to go to her car and pray about it. I told her to take her time and let me know when she was ready.”

Multiple vaccine drives were held at HarborChase communities across the country, and every vaccinated community worker was entered for a chance to win more tahn $70,000 in cash prizes and the Grand Prize – a 2021 Nissan Versa, according to an HRA press release.

Comments / 2

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Southlake, TX
Health
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Southlake, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Harborchase#Hra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

2 North Texas Emergency Rooms Forced To Temporarily Close Due To ‘Critical COVID Surge’

COMMERCE and ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hunt Regional Healthcare announced Friday, August 6, its emergency room in Commerce is temporarily closed. It would not be the last to make such an announcement Friday. The healthcare system put on its Facebook page an all-caps alert: “Due to a CRITICAL COVID SURGE the Commerce emergency room is temporarily closed.” (credit: Hunt Regional Healthcare Facebook page) Hunt Regional said those who have an emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan. For minor emergencies, they said to visit Urgent Care located next to Academy in Greenville. The goal is to have the...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Nursing Shortage Pushing Houston Hospitals, North Texas Emergency Room To Near Breaking Point

HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) – Houston area officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and a nursing shortage is pushing the local health care system to nearly “a breaking point,” resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota. (credit: Getty Images) Hunt Regional Healthcare is also seeing a need for “surge staffing.” It announced Friday, August 6, that its emergency room in Commerce is temporarily closed. “Our Commerce staff has been redirected to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville due to the number of inpatients...
Plano, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Every Day Is An Opportunity To Change The Narrative’: Plano Police Officer Helps Needy Family Escape Heat, Pays For Hotel

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What a family first perceived as a case of police harassment had a far different outcome in Plano. In fact, the officer’s actions have earned him praise. On one of the hottest days of the summer, Officer Lance Buckley decided to approach a couple with a small child who looked like they could use some help, or at least directions. Plano officer body cam of homeless family (credit: Plano PD) “Dad had a towel around his neck and sweat showing from a shirt and I knew at least that day the heat index was 105 or 106,” said Officer Buckley....
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD Stocking Each Campus With COVID-19 Rapid Tests: ‘We Are Hoping To Have A Safe Start To School’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The largest school district in North Texas, Dallas ISD, said it is stocking every campus with COVID-19 rapid tests. Dallas ISD said the new program is aimed at stopping the spread of the virus once students go back to school, since classes will be 100% in-person when the majority of students start the new year on Monday, August 16. “We are hoping to have a safe start to school,” said Jennifer Finley, the director of health services for Dallas ISD. The rapid tests will be available at every school in the district. The school nurse or a trained campus employee can...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Mayor Interested In ‘More Iconic’ Name For White Settlement Road And Bridge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told city leaders this week she’d like to consider starting the process to rename White Settlement Road and the newly-opened White Settlement Bridge. The completion of the bridge this spring as part of the Central City Flood Control Project, opened the door to name it for more iconic, historically significant people or moments, Parker explained in a statement. The name has raised eyebrows and prompted questions for years. It comes from a reference for where settlers lived, apart from Native Americans, west of downtown Fort Worth. Previous attempts at changes haven’t been successful, including...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Parents & Students Line Up For Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As students in the Dallas Independent School District prepare to head back to class, the city is holding the Mayor’s Back to School Fair. This year, the City of Dallas is giving out 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children. It’s the 25th year the city has made way to help unserved families get a jump start on schools supplies. Florence Emakpose has four children in the Dallas ISD and told CBS 11’s Nicole Jacobs she’s grateful. “To be honest… It’s hard. Imagine four kids and then their demands are different,” she said. Now imagine 9 children who need supplies....
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold At Fort Worth QuickTrip

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Antonio resident bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at the QuikTrip on 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. It was purchased on July 27. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-35-36-54-64), but not the Mega Ball number (11). Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
Irving, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Hump Day Goes ‘Green’ For A Person In Irving After $1 Million Scratch Ticket Win 💰💰

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — ‘Hump Day’ is going to be a lot easier to get over for a person in Irving, since they have claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Nursery Food Mart in the 11oo block of South Nursery Road, in Irving. (credit: Texas Lottery Commission) The big winner has elected to remain anonymous. The win was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $135 million in total prizes, with the o verall odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.42.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Invasive Beetle Attacking North Texas Ash Trees

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It is estimated that ash trees make up approximately 3% to 5% of the total tree population across North Texas. While that might seem like a lot, that translates to millions of trees. Ash trees are usually found along the riverbanks and low laying areas here in Texas. The bulk of their population in Dallas County for example is in the Trinity River basin. Ash trees are not that popular urban planted tree. For this story we visited a park in Denton that planted dozens of them along the edge of the park along the streets that line the park. It is...
Duncanville, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Juneteenth Now An Official City Holiday In Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville City Council has adopted Juneteenth as a City holiday. “I was pleased to make the motion and join the rest of the Council in a unanimous vote to adopt Juneteenth as an official City holiday,” said Councilmember Cooks. “It’s my hope that our community and staff will reflect upon Black history in America and its contribution to our City of Champions. I also hope the takeaway from that reflection gives us purpose to work toward continued freedom and economic prosperity for individuals of all races and cultures. And that we all can work together to improve upon this nation’s promise for current and future generations.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy