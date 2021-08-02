Gracie Kennedy Of Southlake Wins New Car In COVID-19 Vaccine Raffle

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gracie Kennedy, a housekeeper for a senior life management company, won a new 2021 Nissan Versa as part of a COVID-19 vaccination raffle.

Harbor Retirement Associates said the raffle was part of an initiative to encourage all HarborChase Senior Living residents and workers to get the vaccine.

“I recall the day of our vaccine clinic when Gracie was nervously trying to decide whether she was going to get the vaccine,” said Veronica H. Cobb, Executive Director of HarborChase of Southlake. “She asked if she could take a few moments to go to her car and pray about it. I told her to take her time and let me know when she was ready.”

Multiple vaccine drives were held at HarborChase communities across the country, and every vaccinated community worker was entered for a chance to win more tahn $70,000 in cash prizes and the Grand Prize – a 2021 Nissan Versa, according to an HRA press release.