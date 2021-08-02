Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

COVID-19 testing in San Antonio increases amid delta surge

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 testing sites are also feeling the crunch of a surge as San Antonio, like other communities across the U.S., faces the delta variant. Curative, the national healthcare company which provides free walk-up testing and operates 11 kiosks in San Antonio, is taking up to two days to return results "due to a high sample volume." Curative typically returns results in 24 hours. The notice is included on the company's general website and is not San Antonio-specific.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19 Testing#San Antonio Metro Health#Mysa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy