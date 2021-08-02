Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Willamette National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Willamette National Forest THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING ALONG THE CENTRAL OREGON CASCADES .There is an increased chance for thunderstorms with abundant lightning through late this evening along the central Oregon Cascades. Highest chance of storms will be right along the crest, before moving northeast into Central Oregon. However a stray storm cannot be ruled out in the foothills of the Willamette National Forest. The main impact from any storms that develop, aside from the lightning, will be strong and gusty outflow winds. Gusts 40 to 60 mph will be possible with any storm. The combination of critically dry fuels, low relative humidity and generally slow humidity recovery through the evening may result in rapid fire growth or new starts. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608 * Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * When...Through 11 PM PDT tonight (Monday). * Thunderstorms/LAL...Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with an LAL of 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds near thunderstorms may reach 40 to 60 mph from the stronger storms. * Impacts...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#15 24 00#Lal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy