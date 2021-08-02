Red Flag Warning issued for Willamette National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Willamette National Forest THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING ALONG THE CENTRAL OREGON CASCADES .There is an increased chance for thunderstorms with abundant lightning through late this evening along the central Oregon Cascades. Highest chance of storms will be right along the crest, before moving northeast into Central Oregon. However a stray storm cannot be ruled out in the foothills of the Willamette National Forest. The main impact from any storms that develop, aside from the lightning, will be strong and gusty outflow winds. Gusts 40 to 60 mph will be possible with any storm. The combination of critically dry fuels, low relative humidity and generally slow humidity recovery through the evening may result in rapid fire growth or new starts. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608 * Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * When...Through 11 PM PDT tonight (Monday). * Thunderstorms/LAL...Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with an LAL of 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds near thunderstorms may reach 40 to 60 mph from the stronger storms. * Impacts...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.