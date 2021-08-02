Special Weather Statement issued for San Rafael Swell, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Western Canyonlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN EMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 424 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Canyonlands National Park, or 27 miles east of Hanksville...moving southeast at 15 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. This storm will impact Horseshoe Canyon in northeastern Wayne County.