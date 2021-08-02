Cancel
NBA

Will Barton staying with Denver Nuggets on 2-year, $32 million deal, sources say

By Marc J. Spears
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree-agent guard Will Barton has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Re-signing Barton, whose seven seasons in Denver make him the longest-tenured Nugget, was considered a top priority for president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. Barton, 30, declined his $14.7 million player option for next season, making him a free agent.

