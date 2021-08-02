Will Barton staying with Denver Nuggets on 2-year, $32 million deal, sources say

Question: Should the Nuggets say goodbye to Will Barton in free agency?. Kiz: Is the Thrill gone in Denver? Will Barton wants to get paid. And he sounds less than thrilled with his status in the Nuggets’ pecking order. I like Barton, as much for his feistiness as the red-hot scoring when he gets on a roll. And I know Denver might well be short on quality players in the backcourt until Jamal Murray can return from his ACL injury. But should Tim Connelly ante up for Barton, or tell him to go seek happiness elsewhere in the league?