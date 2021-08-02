Cancel
Tokyo Olympics: Team USA heavily backed as big favorites vs. Spain

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Sportsbooks are seeing lopsided action on Team USA as heavy favorites ahead of Tuesday’s Olympic Men’s Basketball quarterfinal vs. Spain.

Team USA’s -850 moneyline at PointsBet has been backed by 86 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money, while its 12.5-point spread has been drawn 62 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money. Team USA opened as 11.5-point favorites at the book, only to see the spread line increase with the one-sided action.

The game is scheduled for 12:40 a.m. ET early Tuesday.

The United States is also a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings, where its spread line has been backed by 71 percent of the bets and 69 percent of the money. Team USA’s -800 moneyline continues to be a popular wager with 88 percent of the bets and 86 percent of the money.

The 178.5 Over/Under at DraftKings has seen 79 percent of the bets and 80 percent of the money back the Over.

Team USA’s Loss Not Scaring Bettors

Despite a loss in the group stage to France, Team USA remains the overwhelming gold medal favorite. Team USA is being offered at -195 by DraftKings to win gold, drawing only 54 percent of the bets but 79 percent of the money.

The next-most popular team has been the Luka Doncic-led Slovenians. At +500, Slovenia has been backed by 16 percent of the gold medal bets and 10 percent of the handle.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Slovenia is a 16-point favorite over Germany in the first semifinal game at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The other two quarterfinal games will take place Tuesday ET, with France an 8.0-point favorite over Italy and Australia an 8.5-point favorite over Argentina. The Aussies (+800) have been the third most-bet team in the tournament with 12 percent of the bets and 5.0 percent of the money to win gold.

