Tokyo Olympics: Team USA heavily backed as big favorites vs. Spain

Sportsbooks are seeing lopsided action on Team USA as heavy favorites ahead of Tuesday’s Olympic Men’s Basketball quarterfinal vs. Spain.

Team USA’s -850 moneyline at PointsBet has been backed by 86 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money, while its 12.5-point spread has been drawn 62 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money. Team USA opened as 11.5-point favorites at the book, only to see the spread line increase with the one-sided action.

The game is scheduled for 12:40 a.m. ET early Tuesday.

The United States is also a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings, where its spread line has been backed by 71 percent of the bets and 69 percent of the money. Team USA’s -800 moneyline continues to be a popular wager with 88 percent of the bets and 86 percent of the money.

The 178.5 Over/Under at DraftKings has seen 79 percent of the bets and 80 percent of the money back the Over.

Team USA’s Loss Not Scaring Bettors

Despite a loss in the group stage to France, Team USA remains the overwhelming gold medal favorite. Team USA is being offered at -195 by DraftKings to win gold, drawing only 54 percent of the bets but 79 percent of the money.

The next-most popular team has been the Luka Doncic-led Slovenians. At +500, Slovenia has been backed by 16 percent of the gold medal bets and 10 percent of the handle.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Slovenia is a 16-point favorite over Germany in the first semifinal game at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The other two quarterfinal games will take place Tuesday ET, with France an 8.0-point favorite over Italy and Australia an 8.5-point favorite over Argentina. The Aussies (+800) have been the third most-bet team in the tournament with 12 percent of the bets and 5.0 percent of the money to win gold.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)