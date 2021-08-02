Obituary: Robert E. Corrigan

Robert E. Corrigan, 76, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Friday July 30, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. The son of Harry E. and Nathalie (Conant) Corrigan, he was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Feb. 15, 1945 and later moved to Shelburne, N.H., when he was 6. He attended school in Gorham, N.H., and graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1963. He then attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in English. From there, he immediately began teaching at Gorham High School from where he retired in 1999. After that, he went to work at the White Mountain Community College in Berlin, N.H.