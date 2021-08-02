Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Obituary: Robert E. Corrigan

conwaydailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. Corrigan, 76, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Friday July 30, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. The son of Harry E. and Nathalie (Conant) Corrigan, he was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Feb. 15, 1945 and later moved to Shelburne, N.H., when he was 6. He attended school in Gorham, N.H., and graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1963. He then attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in English. From there, he immediately began teaching at Gorham High School from where he retired in 1999. After that, he went to work at the White Mountain Community College in Berlin, N.H.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dartmouth College#Maine#The Maine Medical Center#Gorham High School#The Senior Project#Ghs#Reader S Digest#The Bryant Funeral Home#Grsef
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy