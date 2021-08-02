Food Choices at an ‘all-You-Can-Eat’ Buffet Tied to Likelihood for Weight Gain

What are the effects of oatmeal, walnuts, extra virgin olive oil, and avocados on LDL cholesterol size?. When a headline reads “Avocados could improve your cholesterol—and more,” the article and others like it are largely talking about substitution experiments, where avocado is added to the diet as a replacement for animal fats. In that case, it’s no wonder cholesterol goes down. Dairy and poultry are the two greatest contributors of cholesterol-raising saturated fat intake, so if you take people eating a standard North American diet including animal fats, they may start out with an LDL cholesterol level up around 95mg/dl. If you add avocado to their diet without doing anything else, their cholesterol does not go down; instead, it may go up to around 105mg/dl. If you add avocado while reducing saturated fat intake, though, cholesterol falls to about 90mg/dl—but that drop isn’t very different from what you’d get by just reducing saturated fat and adding nothing, which was shown to give an LDL under 90mg/dl, as you can see at 0:34 in my video Avocados Lower Small Dense LDL Cholesterol.