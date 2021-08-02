Nearly $2 million heading to NH for COVID detection and mitigation for vulnerable populations
WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire will receive nearly $2 million to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts. Specifically, $1.47 million will go toward COVID detection and mitigation in prison facilities and $449,760 will go toward populations experiencing homelessness.www.conwaydailysun.com
Comments / 1