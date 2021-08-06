Immersive coding, robotics instruction coming for Clear Creek elementaries

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and as many caregivers discovered over the past year, tutoring or homeschooling children can be a daunting task! Mid-Continent Public Library’s branches, located throughout Clay, Jackson, and Platte Counties, are here to help, and the Library’s many online resources are available 24/7. In addition, a number of MCPL branches have small meeting rooms which provide privacy to study and do homework. As with all of the Library’s resources, these are free to use with a Mid-Continent Public Library Access Pass (Library card), which metro residents can sign up for (and immediately begin using) at mymcpl.org/NewCard. Below are some of the resources compiled by the experts at MCPL to help you get started! These resources provide age-appropriate lesson plans and other content to support learning at home, as well as in-classroom instruction.