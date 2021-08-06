Cancel
Education

Immersive coding, robotics instruction coming for Clear Creek elementaries

By Carissa Lamkahouan
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine your first-grader constructing a robot in a science class to represent animals’ habitat adaptations. Or maybe a third-grade student using Minecraft to build a virtual world based on a book that was read in class. This is the type of learning Clear Creek ISD is working to implement in...

Eric Williams
#Mathematics#Minecraft#Rcc#Clear Creek Isd#Scratch#Vex Robotics#Ccisd#Falcon Pass#The Robotics Event Center
