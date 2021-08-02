Cancel
Charleston, SC

Trident Tech to require masks in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status

By Chase Laudenslager
counton2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College on Tuesday will begin requiring face masks be worn inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The decision was made following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) guidelines, which were made amid a surge in the highly-contagious Delta variant.

