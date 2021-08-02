Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Marshall University Flight School ceremony set for next week

By Associated Press
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School in West Virginia is opening for the fall semester, which begins in a few weeks. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 23. The new facility is located at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Marshall says students will earn a bachelor of science degree with a major in commercial pilot-fixed wing. The flight school is expected to enroll more than 200 students when it’s in full operation and produce about 50 commercial pilots each year.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Marshall University#Bill Noe Flight School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy