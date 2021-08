Marilyn Dubinski: Even though I’m no Suns fan, the Bucks were the team I wanted to see win it all, so my enjoyment wasn’t hampered at all in that regard. And, despite my dislike for the Suns, I was also happy to see two small market, non-superteams “stick it to the man”, for lack of a better term, and show that all the star players in the league don’t have to flock to the big markets and team up to win championships. Maybe that’s just my bias for small markets leaking through, but if the league or big market fans didn’t like it, well, that’s their problem.