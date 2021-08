GOBLES, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Sheriff’s deputy in Van Buren County fatally shot a suspect who reportedly stabbed a K-9 deputy Monday evening. Authorities were called to a home on N. State Street near Bush Street in Gobles around 7:30 on reports of an assault. A couple of hours later, a warrant was served and the K-9 was sent inside the residence to try to force the male suspect outside. The suspect is accused of stabbing the dog several times before it retreated back outside.