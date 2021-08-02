Chrissy Teigen Dazzles in a Daring Feathered Dress & Jimmy Choo Sandals With John Legend at Luisviaroma x UNICEF’s Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got gussied up for a night at the Luisviaroma and UNICEF Italia gala over the weekend. The model wore an eye-catching white beaded caftan gown by Zuhair Murad that featured sleeves adorned with feathers. It also features a plunging neckline and a feathered hemline for maximum glitz and glamour. For the accessories, she wore dazzling earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Her husband was dapper in a white tuxedo jacket adorned with black buttons as well as black slacks and dress loafers.footwearnews.com
