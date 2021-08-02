Maine Music Society appoints Richard Nickerson as artistic director

LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society has appointed Richard Nickerson as its new artistic director. Nickerson is planning a variety of stirring performances for the 2021-22 concert season. He serves as director of choral activities at Windham High School, a position he has held for 34 years. He is a highly-qualified musician with degrees in choral conducting as well as experience in orchestral conducting. A frequent guest conductor and clinician, he has made numerous guest appearances in the United States, Canada and Europe.