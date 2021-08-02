Baseball Report: Three Recently Traded Cubs Homer In Debut

The Chicago Cubs just completed a fire sale, shipping out star closer Craig Kimbrel and a trio of franchise cornerstones: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant, all of whom were key contributors to the club’s 2016 World Series title. For the Cubs, this is clearly the end of an era, but it didn’t have to be this way. One of those moves—the trade of Bryant to the San Francisco Giants for a pair of minor leaguers—feels particularly rotten even if it’s not surprising. If you know anything about the Cubs and their owner, it was inevitable that it was going to end this way.