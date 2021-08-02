Cancel
Plague-carrying chipmunks prompt closure of areas around Lake Tahoe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – After the plague was found in some chipmunks along Lake Tahoe’s bustling south shore, the U.S. Forest Service announced that at least two sites will be closed through Friday. Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their parking areas will close for the U.S. Forest Service to treat...

