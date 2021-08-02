Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Quemado Lake, or 29 miles north of Reserve, moving southeast at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quemado Lake.alerts.weather.gov
