Catron County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Quemado Lake, or 29 miles north of Reserve, moving southeast at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quemado Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

Reserve, NM
