Rhode Island gas prices rise to $3.04 per gallon, still 13 cents lower than the national average

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 5 days ago
Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 1 cent from last week ($3.03), averaging $3.04 per gallon. Today’s price is 4 cents higher than a month ago ($3.00) and 90 cents higher than August 2, 2020 ($2.14). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 13 cents lower than the national average.

“Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. On average, Rhode Island motorists are paying 21 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”

AAA Northeast’s August 2 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents higher than last week ($3.15), averaging $3.17 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 5 cents higher than a month ago ($3.12), and 99 cents higher than this day last year ($2.18).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago

Rhode Island $3.04 $3.03 $3.00 $2.14

Massachusetts $3.03 $3.02 $2.99 $2.13

Connecticut $3.16 $3.15 $3.12 $2.20

*Prices as of August 2, 2021

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

