Flood Advisory issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lewis and Clark THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER AND NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, so the Flood Advisory is being allowed to expire. However, flooding from the initial event is still possible and is covered by the Flash Flood Warning through 645 pm MDT.