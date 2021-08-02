Cancel
Appeals court upholds Indiana University’s vaccine mandate

By Casey Smith and Tom Davies
Fox 19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Indiana University can proceed with its plan to require students and employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Monday’s ruling is the highest court decision regarding college immunization mandates. The Chicago-based appeals court upheld a district court judge’s ruling that found...

