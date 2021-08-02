Cancel
Scarlet Witch Wields the Darkhold With New Hot Toys Cosbaby

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Toys is bringing one of the final scenes of WandaVision to life with their newest Marvel Cosbaby figure. Scarlet Witch returns as she explores the deadly dark power of the Darkhold. Standing roughly 4" tall, Wanda finally figures out her true power and seeks more to locate what she lost. The WandaVision Hot Toys Cosbaby features the Scarlet Witch with her newest MCU costume with the Darkhold in her hand. She will have a special luminous reflective effect which will activate with UV light showing off the magic of the Cosbaby and adding that extra level of magic to this collectible. Not only is Wanda holding the Darkhold in this design, but she will be packed in an incredible Darkhold box, making this a perfect replica piece for any MCU or WandaVision fan. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to find her here or here when she finally arrives.

