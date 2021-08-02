Terry Gray named head women's basketball coach at Jacksonville College

TERRY GRAY Source - JC Facebook

Jacksonville College has hired Terry Gray as the new Lady Jaguar basketball coach, according to the college's Facebook page.

The brief stated that Gray has a “vast background in collegiate coaching” and has amassed a 171-68 record in his career.

He will bring experience, both at the junior college and at the NCAA Division I level, to the JC program.

Gray coached women's basketball at the University of Texas San Antonio from 1995-98, where he led the Roadrunner women to their first post-season tournament appearance in school history.

UTSA was 38-43 on Gray's watch.

Gray takes over for Caleb Henson, who resigned earlier this summer.

The Lady Jags went 5-17 overall, 4-12 in NJCAA Region XIV last season.