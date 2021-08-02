Terry Gray named head women's basketball coach at Jacksonville College
Jacksonville College has hired Terry Gray as the new Lady Jaguar basketball coach, according to the college's Facebook page.
The brief stated that Gray has a “vast background in collegiate coaching” and has amassed a 171-68 record in his career.
He will bring experience, both at the junior college and at the NCAA Division I level, to the JC program.
Gray coached women's basketball at the University of Texas San Antonio from 1995-98, where he led the Roadrunner women to their first post-season tournament appearance in school history.
UTSA was 38-43 on Gray's watch.
Gray takes over for Caleb Henson, who resigned earlier this summer.
The Lady Jags went 5-17 overall, 4-12 in NJCAA Region XIV last season.
Comments / 0