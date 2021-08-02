State Ethics Commission to investigate donation to the Maine Democratic Party

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices is investigating a $150,000 donation to the Maine Democratic Party in 2018. According to Ethics Commission documents, Alpine Initiatives LLC made the donation on Oct. 29, 2018, just four days after registering as a limited liability company with the state. The Ethics Commission says it cannot find any public record of business activity by Alpine Initiatives before it dissolved on Dec. 31, 2019.