Michael Mina permanently closes Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant

Restaurateur Michael Mina has closed his namesake restaurant at 252 California St., but the closure also marks the beginning of a new project slated to open this fall. Estiatorio Ornos, a Greek seafood restaurant, will take over the former space of Michael Mina and has an anticipated opening date in September. As Estiatorio Ornos moves away from the former restaurant’s Middle Eastern menu, Mina hopes it will evoke the days of AQUA, the restaurant he ran before Michael Mina.