Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Has ‘No Desire’ to Act Again After Her Time on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Switching it up! Ellen Pompeo‘s future plans will eventually include moving on from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but she is also considering pressing pause on her acting career in general.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” Pompeo, 51, revealed during a recent episode of the “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast. “I’m more entrepreneurial at this stage. I’m excited about investing in businesses, and starting [a] business. That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way.”

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy since 2005, admitted that she was getting tired of the same routine.

“Even though I haven’t done a million different roles, I feel like I’ve done it. Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver,” she noted. “I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o’clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it’s for the young at heart. It’s for the youth!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJYoq_0bFfFHDA00
Ellen Pompeo in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ ABC/Richard Cartwright

Following the show’s season 18 renewal, the Golden Globe winner found herself looking to pursue something different after years of seeing herself as only an actress.

“When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That’s why I stayed on the show, because I said, ‘Holy s–t. By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this I’m going to be almost 40 years old,'” Pompeo said about staying on the ABC medical drama for so many years.

She continued: “I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I’m never going to work again. Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you’re over as an actress.”

As the Massachusetts native explores the next chapter of her life, she is looking forward to other opportunities.

“Now that I’m 50, I don’t see myself that way at all. I think of myself that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly,” the Life of the Party star noted.

One of Pompeo’s upcoming projects is a podcast that she hopes will serve as “an example for other women” who may be going through the same journey in their lives.

“[I thought], ‘Let me go out there and do something I’ve never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven’t for so long,'” she added. “If it fails, it fails, but at least I’m trying something new.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy#The Golden Globe#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They’re not friends: this was Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey’s relationship outside of Grey’s Anatomy

The series managed to impose itself at the time of choosing a person for their entertainment and if there is one that has given everything to its fans, it is Grey’s Anatomy. They will return on September 30 for season 18, after they give us more emotional moments in season 17, as we are used to. A unique event that viewers experienced was Derek Shepherd’s return, interpreted by Patrick Dempsey, who was out of fiction does not have the relationship we all imagined with Ellen Pompeo.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Everything We Know So Far About Grey's Anatomy Season 18

After an unusual year both on screen and off, Grey’s Anatomy fans are surely eager to return to the world they know and love at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The 17th and most recent season of the long-running medical drama was written to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic—both as “the medical story of our lifetimes,” and as a practical way to incorporate PPE into most scenes, keeping the actors and crew safer on set—and saw protagonist Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) spending many episodes in a COVID-induced coma. By the end of the season, while Meredith had recovered and returned home, several other characters had departed for good, and plenty more had gone through significant life changes, leaving us anxious to see what’s next for Meredith and her colleagues. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Ellen Pompeo Isn’t Married to McDreamy in Real Life! Meet the ‘Grey’s’ Star’s Husband Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, which has developed a dedicated following over the years. Though many fans are more than familiar with her character — who was married to Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey in the show — it’s time for you to know all about her real-life husband, Chris Ivery!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ellen Pompeo confessed that she had problems with her husband because of Patrick Dempsey

Ellen Pompeo Y Patrick Dempsey made up one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most beloved couples throughout its 17 seasons. Even the last installment had as its highest point the reunion between the two characters: Meredith Grey Y Derek Shepherd. The closeness between the two was so much in fiction that the actress had personal problems outside of it: confessed that her husband had a hard time assimilating her. Look what he said!
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Grey's Anatomy stars when they were young

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air for a record 17 seasons — it's the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history — following its 2005 debut. And it's gearing up to launch season 18 in the fall of 2021. The crazy lives of the surgical interns, residents and attendings at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have captured the attention of millions for 380 episodes on which a countless number of actors have appeared throughout the show's lengthy run. Led by star and producer Ellen Pompeo, who's played titular character Dr. Meredith Grey since the series' stars, many members of the expansive ensemble have become so synonymous with the ABC hit that fans are unfamiliar with their lives before they joined Seattle's most eventful medical staff. Jesse Williams announced in May 2021 that he was leaving the series after 12 seasons, but in honor of his 40th birthday on Aug. 5, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the cast's lives before they donned scrubs…
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ellen Pompeo makes candid confession about future on Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo has made a candid confession about her future beyond Grey's Anatomy. The actress, who has been portraying fearless medical doctor Meredith Grey on the show since it began in 2005, has admitted that she's "not super excited" about continuing her acting career once the long-running medical drama comes to an end.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Meet Ellen Pompeo's Longtime Leading Man, Husband Chris Ivery!

Ellen Pompeo might be one of the highest-paid people in television and star of TV’s longest-running medical drama, but offscreen, the 51-year-old actress actually doesn’t like to create that much drama. And while her Grey’s Anatomy alter ego, Meredith Grey, has been linked to a few guys throughout the show’s run, in her personal life, Pompeo has only had eyes for one fella since 2003: husband Chris Ivery.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Are we in the early stages?

Season 18 is coming — and we’re probably set to get more updates on it soon!. Sure, there may not be too many huge cast photos at the moment or teases for what’s coming up next, but we have plenty of indications right now that things are heating up behind the scenes. Take, for example, the recent Instagram Stories tease from Camilla Luddington (Jo) that she is getting her hair dyed for the start of production. There are a lot of little things that the cast and crew have to do to get back to work, which we’ve heard for a while would happen around the end of July.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Ellen Pompeo: I'm Getting Ready to Quit Acting!

Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 18 this fall. The beloved drama will say farewell next spring, finally going off the air after a truly incredible run. As fans look forward to what may be the show's final season, Ellen Pompeo has now given them a reason to feel extra sentimental and sad in the wake of an impending goodbye.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Ellen Pompeo wants to leave acting career

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Ellen Pompeo fans, this news may be heartbreaking for you as the actor has recently revealed her desire to quit acting after 'Grey's Anatomy' ends. "I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business," Ellen recently revealed about her career goals once "Grey's Anatomy is...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

How you could be paid $1000 to watch Grey’s Anatomy

Are you the world’s biggest Grey’s Anatomy fan, or have you never bothered to watch the medical show and just needed a really good excuse to give it a go?. A US-based company is offering participants of a challenge $1000 (around £750) to sit and watch all 17 seasons of the hit Shonda Rhimes drama, along with plenty of treats including a year’s Netflix subscription, a full box set of the show and a personalised message from a cast member. Sign us up!
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Has Started Working On Her Next Album

Miley Cyrus is staying busy. For, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer has revealed that she has new music in the works. Talking to People, she Cyrus revealed that she has already begun work on the follow-up to her acclaimed ‘Plastic Hearts’ album, saying:. “I just recently became an aunt for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy