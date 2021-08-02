Cancel
U.S. Politics

U.S. Says Myanmar Poll Plan Shows Need for ASEAN to Step up Efforts

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The plan by Myanmar's ruling generals to hold elections in two years shows they are stalling for time and the need for Southeast Asian countries to step up pressure on them, a senior State Department official said on Monday. "It's clear that the Burmese junta is just stalling...

